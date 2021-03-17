Ambrey Hatch teaches a second and third grade combo class at Cottonwood Elementary School. She has been teaching for seven years; five in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, one of which has been at Cottonwood.

What made you decide to be a teacher? I always loved playing teacher when I was a girl. As I got older, I wanted to help students grow. I love seeing the changes each year and the fun things we get to do each year. This year I have especially enjoyed trying new things that have made a huge difference in how my students are growing academically.

What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy doing fun and exciting lessons with my class. When I can get my students to laugh and have fun while learning, it makes all the difficult times worth it.

What are some challenges? It is always difficult trying to keep up with how each student learns. I really strive to have each student succeed and that often means I spend hours trying to figure out the best lesson that will reach everyone’s style of learning.

What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Each year there are always a handful of students that really struggle in either reading or math. The best moment of the year is when they make growth. There was a time that a student was really struggling with subtraction. When that student got all their problems right, I was ecstatic and so was the student. Moments like those always stand out in my mind.

Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I was previously at Farnsworth Elementary and when Cottonwood was built, I was moved to this school. I love this school and it has been a crazy and wonderful year so far.

What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? There is not a lot they do not know because I share stories with them often, but they do not know that I almost decided to be a veterinarian. I absolutely love animals and love taking care of them. If I had to change careers, I would do something with animals.

What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Common Core Standards were just coming out when I first started teaching so I have gone through a lot of curriculum changes. It has been interesting to see students adjust to that over the years. When I was a kid, the biggest change was that testing is no longer done on a scantron booklet. We used to fill in hundreds of bubbles to give our answer. A stray mark on the paper could get our answer marked wrong.