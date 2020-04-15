Andrew H. Bosworth is a teacher at Ririe High School where he teaches science. His classes include freshman intro to chemistry and physics and college preparatory chemistry and physics. Bosworth has been teaching for 20+ years and this is his eighth year at Ririe.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Various teachers I have met during my education impressed me by their dedication to students and learning. They inspired to follow in their footsteps.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love working with people (all ages) that want to know and to understand how things work and who want to be able to solve problems.
What are some challenges? Finding ways to inspire and excite students who don’t want to think (because of their previous experiences) and just want answers.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? When my physics students took over my class. They were trying to resolve why some data they collected didn’t match up with what was expected. They, as a group proposed ideas and got super excited to test each of their ideas to determine where the errors were coming from in their work. I just sat back and felt like I had succeeded as a teacher.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? Ririe is a small, rural school. I knew that I would have lots of freedom to develop my curriculum to match my strengths. I also wanted a setting where I would get to know almost every student in the building.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? That at 19 I began to build a house for my mother. The project took 4 summers. I did this almost entirely on my own. I had to learn all of the trades to complete the project. She lived in that house for 20 years.