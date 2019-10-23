Angela Horikami is a fourth grade teacher at Terreton Elementary. This is her first year as a teacher of a class, though she was previously the ESL teacher at Henry’s Fork Elementary in St. Anthony.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I love teaching and learning. I have always enjoyed the many teaching opportunities I have had in my church and community. This has just become a love for me.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love interacting with the children, and helping them to understand or discover new things. I really love discovery.
What are some challenges? The biggest challenge is finding the time to teach all the things you want to teach them. Also having the resources to make the learning exciting.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One year my students all jumped a whole point on their WIDA testing. It was so exciting to see such big growth.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I decided to teach at Terreton Elementary because I felt it was the kind of school I wanted to be in. I like small communities and wanted to be part of the community here.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I used to be a river guide. When I was a teenager I was a river guide on the Salmon River and many fishing rivers in Oregon. It was a great way to spend the summers. One year we went on so many trips that I was hardly home. I even went about 36 hours without sleeping once, because of the transportation between trips.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I feel that learning used to focus more on the basics and now it has a lot of extra things. This has its ups and downs. The ups, are new ways of thinking, but the downs are there is less focus on the basic knowledge that the students need.