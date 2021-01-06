Annette Layton Fullmer is a teacher at Rigby High School teaching Special Education-Life Skills, Math, English, and Community Living. Fullmer has been teaching for five years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I enjoy spending time with and helping young people. I admired the teachers I had when I went to school, so becoming a teacher seemed like a good fit for me.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love teaching a concept to a student and seeing them grasp the concept. Watching the “light” go on and being able to experience the “AHA!” moments with my students makes being a teacher worthwhile. I enjoy my students. Seeing success in being able to help students reframe and refocus their anger and negative feelings to reach a more positive outcome.
What are some challenges? Education is always changing. So keeping up with the changes, especially during COVID-19, has been very challenging. Each day brings new challenges but also new experiences and lots of joy.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? The extra activities that we are able to provide for Life Skills students, such as: a Homecoming Dinner and Dance, Thanksgiving Feast (each student choses a teacher to invite to a “Thanksgiving Feast”, in which they do the cooking, preparation, and program), and a Canned Food Drive (my class competes with Mrs. Johnson’s class to see who can bring in more donations. The class that brings in the most cans gets to “pie” the other class’ teacher in the face. Fortunately for me, Mrs. Johnson has won the honor of getting the pie in the face).
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I graduated from Rigby High School, so when the opportunity came for me to teach at RHS, it was like returning home.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Because my students beg me NOT to sing to them… the fact that my sister and I have actually won a talent show for singing.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology is probably the biggest difference. We live in a fast-paced world and everything is so accessible. Technology is a mixed blessing.