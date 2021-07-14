Teacher of the Week: Brenda James

Brenda James is a teacher at Cottonwood Elementary and has been there for one year, but has been teaching for 21 years and previously taught at Jefferson Elementary. James teaches Language Arts and is the Spanish Immersion Program.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I decided to become a teacher because I wanted to make a difference. I love children and really enjoy being around and working with them so it was a really good fit. I have thoroughly enjoyed my career as a teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? There are so many things I enjoy about being a teacher---one of the many things I enjoy is designing fun ways to help the children learn different concepts and developing ways to reach children at all different levels and then seeing how proud they are when they realize they can do something well and they see their own success.
What are some challenges? One of the biggest challenges this year has been providing in class instruction as well as virtual instruction. I am fortunate enough to work with a GREAT group of teachers across the district that have helped ease that challenge.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One of the experiences that I love as a teacher is building relationships. You can never have too many friends and each year I have the chance to build at least 44-52 close friendships with the children I work with.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? When I started teaching, I taught in another district and I just felt like I wanted to be more a part of and give back to the community that I lived in. My children all went to school here and I feel that Rigby is great place to live and raise children.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? One of the biggest differences in education since I started teaching has been the development of technology and how much it is used to help provide additional educational experiences in the classroom as well as at home.