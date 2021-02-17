Britney Ringel is a teacher at the Early Childhood Center teaching in Special Education in developmental preschool for three-year-olds. Ringel is in her 13th year of teaching and she’s been in Jefferson School Dist. at the preschool for five years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I participated in the BYU-Idaho preschool labs in college. I had the opportunity to work with students with disabilities in the labs. That is where I decided that preschool aged was where I wanted to be and I wanted to help make a difference for students with disabilities.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy the children. Playing, working with, and spending time with the preschool children is my favorite part about teaching. I love watching their eyes light up as they start to catch on to a new concept. I love getting to know them and their little personalities.
•
What are some challenges? As a special education teacher, there is a lot of paperwork involved. That is the most challenging part for me. Making sure you have enough time to plan lessons/interventions and making sure you finish all the state required paperwork correctly and on time.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? My first year of teaching is an experience I will never forget. I remember thinking, “What did I get myself into?” I learned so much that year. I had the best teaching assistants, a great principal, and amazing teachers/coworkers to learn from. I worked in that Early Intervention Program for 4 years and they helped shape me into the teacher I am today.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? Preschool is where my heart is at! This is their first experience with attending school and they love it. They come to school with such positive attitudes and they learn so much at this age. You see an amazing amount of growth in a short period of time between the ages of 3-5. I love seeing their smiling faces every day.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? My Dad was a theater director at BYU-Idaho. When I was a child, I spent my summers being apart of the shows he was directing. In one of the shows, I played a llama on Noah’s Ark.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? 2020 has been an interesting year for teachers. Last spring, we had to change our mindset on how to educate our students remotely and it was very difficult to figure out the best way to do this for my preschool students