Carrie Evans is a sixth grade teacher at Ririe Elementary School. She has been teaching five years, all of which she spent at Ririe Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I wanted to change the world! I wanted to help students know that they are loved and that their ideas have value.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love it when I can have a good discussion of ideas. I enjoy watching my students discover new concepts and learn things. I love watching the “ah-ha” moments.
What are some challenges? My biggest challenge is trying to figure out how to help those students that don’t want to be at school. I want to make my classroom a safe place.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? The experience of having my students present their Genius Hour projects. The first time, it was rough, but the next time they grew and they were so passionate about what they were presenting.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? When I got the job offer, I couldn’t sleep for 3 days because I was so excited to teach at Ririe.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I wanted to be a veterinarian when I grew up.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I was a student, I went to school in Illinois, so for me the whole experience of teaching in a rural environment is different. I love the closeness of our community and that people are always willing to help. Growing up outside of Chicago, there was not too much of that attitude.