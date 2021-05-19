Carsen Smith is a first grade elementary education teacher at Cottonwood Elementary School. Smith has been teaching for two years and this is her first year at Cottonwood.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I knew that I wanted to work with kids. I chose teaching because I wanted to make a difference and to be an advocate for all my students.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy building relationships with my students and being able to see the growth that they make throughout the year.
What are some challenges? COVID itself has been a challenge. Not knowing what this year would look like made it extremely challenging for me. I wanted to be back with students but in a safe way. I do think that we have done that this year and I am glad I get to still be face to face with my students. Being a second-year teacher comes with challenges of trying your own thing and becoming more of a self-sufficient teacher.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? There are so many experiences that stand out to me every day. My favorite thing is to have those daily experiences and be able to have those memories forever. Most of them make me smile or laugh when I think about them.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? It was a new school and who would not want a beautiful new building to have a classroom in!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I struggled in school and was held back in third grade because of reading and math.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Math is much different from when I learned it. It is now the reasoning behind the process instead of memorizing the facts or the process.