Cathy Barrus is a teacher at Rigby High School in the math department. Barrus teaches Algebra two and Pre-calculus. She has been teaching for nine years, eight of which have been spent at Rigby High.

What made you decide to be a teacher? — Spending time at the schools my children attended helping in the classrooms and with various activities of the school. I loved it!

What do you enjoy about being a teacher? — I enjoy getting to know and helping the student, especially when they get excited for being successful in a subject they aren’t very confident in.

What are some challenges? — Time! There is never enough time to do everything I need/want to do.

What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? — It is always touching connecting with students after they leave high school and getting updates on their lives and accomplishments.

Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? — I love teaching Algebra and wanted to stay here to be a part of this community.

What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? — I enjoy traveling and fishing. The biggest fish I have ever caught was a 44 lb catfish in the Potomac River in Washington D.C.

What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? — The increased use and need of technology.