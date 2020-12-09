Cathy Johnson is a teacher at Rigby High School in the Special Education department teaching math, English, science and life skills. She has been a teacher for 12 years with her career spent entirely at Rigby.

What made you decide to be a teacher? I had some amazing teachers who helped me and impacted my life. I wanted to help people with special needs grow and make a difference in their lives.

What do you enjoy about being a teacher? We have a lot of fun learning and the student’s make me smile with their excitement for school. I also enjoy the camaraderie with my co-workers. We have an amazing team!

What are some challenges? Keeping up with all the paperwork involved with Special Education and knowing how to handle challenging student behaviors.

What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Our class was involved in the Just Serve community service project last year. We did several service projects as a class such as cleaning up the football stadium and school grounds and making quilts to donate. We used great teamwork and felt good serving the community.

Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I live in Rigby and Rigby High School is a wonderful place to teach at.

What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I was a Wildland Firefighter with the Logan Hotshots while I was going to college. I love National Parks and have been to 57 out of the 62 National Parks.

What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I was in high school, the special education students were at a separate school and now inclusion is a big focus. I love how the student body includes the students at our high school. It is a tradition for the life skills students to be voted homecoming king and queen!