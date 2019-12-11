Catrina Marley is a Title I Coordinator at Rigby Middle School. She teaches Read 180 to students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. Marley has been teaching for 30 years, with 28 of those years being at RMS. She has been working with Title I students for the past 10 years and has previously taught seventh grade Language Arts and second grade.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I always wanted to be a teacher. From the time I was a little girl, I would teach all my dolls and stuffed animals. After graduating high school I went to BYU to become a teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I absolutely love teaching. My favorite thing about teaching would definitely have to be the students I work with each year. A bonus with teaching Title I is I get to have awesome paraprofessionals to work with each day, also.
What are some challenges you face? My biggest challenge I face, is knowing what some of these students are going through and not being able to fix their problems. They face some pretty rough circumstances and I wish I could take it all away for them.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I have had so many awesome experiences over my many years of teaching. When I think back on those times, it all comes down to the students. The way they honestly care. They may seem rough and tough and hard on the outside, but inside they have a heart of gold. They are the reason I have loved my profession and continue to get up and go to school every day.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? My first teaching job was at Midway Middle School. I love the age group of these students. They are funny, loving, caring, and sometimes difficult, but they have a heart of gold. I love my co-workers and the friendships I have made over the years.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love to play the piano, and sing.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The testing is the biggest change.