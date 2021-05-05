Cheri Stirling teaches in the English portion of the third grade Chinese program at South Fork Elementary School. She has been teaching for seven years and this is her third year at South Fork.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I grew up in a family that was in education. I have a mother who is a speech pathologist, and my grandmothers were teachers. I started out as a paraeducator teaching art and music, and fell in love with teaching, and became a classroom teacher the next year.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love working with my students, and seeing them succeed, especially when they overcome something difficult for them.
•
What are some challenges? It’s challenging to find the time to get all of our ideas into our plans. I love planning lessons that are fun and engaging, and finding the time to get everything ready amidst all of the regular to dos can be tricky.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I’m not sure I have one experience that stands out more than another. There are lots of students that stand out, because we worked so hard on overcoming a challenging behavior, or made a lot of progress with their reading or math skills, or they fell in love with something they were learning about that makes teaching rewarding for me. It’s the memories of the personalities I get to work with in my classroom.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I chose to teach in Rigby after moving here from another district. I love being a part of the immersion program and seeing my kids succeed in Chinese and English.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I was born in Alberta, Canada, and went to school there until the 2nd grade when I moved to Idaho and have been here ever since. I have dual-citizenship for both countries.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I love using technology more in the classroom. I think having access to more tools allows us to personalize education better than when I was a student.