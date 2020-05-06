Chet Packer is an earth and life science teacher at West Jefferson Junior High School. He has been teaching at the school for six years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? The influence other teachers had on me made me want to help others the same way.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy the interactions and relationships I am able to build with students.
What are some challenges? Jr. High has hard days sometimes...
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Having old students return to thank me for what they learned from me in Jr. High.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I moved to Idaho Falls and a friend who works here called out of the blue and said West J needed a teacher ASAP. It was a dream come true!!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am from a family of 9!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology has changed so much!! Cell phones ... great, but not so great at the same time!