Chun Man Chui is a kindergarten teacher at South Fork Elementary for five years. Chui teaches Chinese, English, Math, crafts, and a little bit of science.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I love children, love to party, and always be myself.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Making a difference each and everyday to everyone (students and adults) each day. Snack times :D Parties :D Seeing the children learn and grow academically, socially, emotionally.
What are some challenges? Accidents, children who are not excited for school, learning the language myself.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I have a lot of experiences almost on a daily basis like my previous students came to surprise me in my classroom with a puppet at the door and then swarm me with hugs and I would do the same back to their classroom. Or this one time one of my outgoing girls came to class in the morning all shy, I asked her what was the matter, and she whispered shyly “Mr. Chiu, you are handsome.” I replied, thank you, but no hitting on the teacher :D.”
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I just graduated and was applying to over a dozen school. I had 5+ interviews but this was the only one that offered me a position and it was perfect.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? They know everything about me. I am always myself in front of my students. They know all my interests, foods, and hobbies.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The four day week is certainly new but I have experienced online learning for a few years myself before the pandemic. I think with this generation I also have more students who are not as excited about learning that I have to change.