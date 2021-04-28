Cindy Schmidt is a fifth grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. Schmidt has been teaching for four years and this is her first year at Jefferson Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I love to watch “A-ha” moments happen when a student finally gets a concept. Those moments, make all the work and struggles that come with teaching worthwhile.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Getting to know students and watching them grow and become lifelong learners.
What are some challenges? This year- COVID! I am so glad we are back at school. It is a little hard to keep those masks on, but I am happy to be back with my students.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I love getting those letters from students that say how much they love learning. These are precious to me.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I have an incredible partner teacher and we wanted to stay together. We love being at Jefferson.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am a nerd at heart. I love sci-fi and enjoy watching movies with my family. Hans Solo is still my favorite Star Wars character.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I love that we are doing less worksheets and spending more time on Individual learning and what makes us excited to learn. Giving students opportunities to learn what they want still teaches basic skills and helps them become lifelong learners.