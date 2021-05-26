Clarissa Morris is a third grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. She has been teaching for 17 years and this is her ninth year at Jefferson Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always loved learning. When I was young, I liked school. I loved to “play” school. I had the smartest dolls in town.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love to see kids gain confidence in an area that they struggle with. I love to be part of the experience when kids see their hard work pay off.
What are some challenges? Students all have different abilities and life experiences. It can be a challenge to meet the needs of each unique student. I hope that when students leave my class, they know that I loved and believed in each and every one of them. I am constantly thinking about what I can do for my students.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I love the innocent things that little kids say. I wish I could remember them all. I was reading a book to my students one year. It described one of the characters as being “as sweet and plump as a strawberry.” From the back of the room I heard, “Just like you Miss Morris.” And he meant it as a compliment. Now when I read that story to my class, I always chuckle to myself when I read that part.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? Since we have a new elementary school in our district this year, teachers were sent a survey about school preferences last spring. I requested to return to Jefferson Elementary and my request was granted. I am so glad that I am at this building, and that I have the opportunity to work with the incredible people that I work with daily.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love to travel and learn about new places. I especially like to visit historical sites.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I think the biggest change in education is technology. Students use IPads or computers daily. Students are comfortable using technology. I didn’t have a SmartBoard in my classroom when I started teaching.