Dana Alboucq has been a kindergarten teacher for six years, but has been teaching at Midway Elementary for two years. Alboucq teaches all general education subjects to kindergarten students.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have just always wanted to be a teacher! When I was in elementary school I would stay after school to help my teachers by erasing the chalk board or clapping erasers. As a child I saved up money to purchase a used desk and played school with my sisters at home.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love seeing the growth in each student, as well their unique talents and their kindness.
•
What are some challenges? I’d have to say a challenge is trying to meet all of my students’ academic and emotional needs each day.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I especially enjoy the creative portraits I receive from some of my students!
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I love the small town feel at Midway. I actually lived in Menan when our family first moved to Idaho! Our oldest child attended kindergarten at Midway.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am really competitive and love a good challenge!
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I first started teaching school I sent home newsletters to communicate with parents. Now I use an app to communicate!