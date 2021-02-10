David Crasper is a teacher at Rigby and Farnsworth Middle Schools teaching drama and creativity in addition to running the after-school theater program. Crasper has been teaching in Rigby for 17 years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I wanted to help student know that they can be successful no matter where they come from all they need to do is work hard.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Seeing student understand or make connection with what being taught and their life’s
What are some challenges? Sometime its hard for student see the value of their education and that make them not try as hard as they can.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? During the last ten years I have had the opportunity to work with countless students on theater productions. I always say if believe student can perform at a high level and give them opportunity they will surprise you what they can accomplish. I remember a watching as musical we had worked on for months and during a great performance realizing that we had no adults backstage during the show. the students did all the scene changes made sure everyone did not miss their cues. To this day one of the best show we done.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? This gave me the opportunity to work with more students. middle school is where allot of student find the passion for what they want to be for the rest of their lives
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? The students are always surprised when I tell them I have 6 children of my own.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? One big difference it the technology that is a available to students. When I was a student having a computer at home was rare. Now student have one I their pocket that 100 time faster than the top of the line computer at the time.