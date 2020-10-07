Dawn Thornton is a teacher at Rigby Virtual Academy teaching middle school math and various elective courses. Thornton has been a teacher for 15 years and has been with Rigby Virtual Academy for two months.
What made you decide to be a teacher? — I love seeing people learn and be successful.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? — Helping the youth through trials whether it be learning math, learning how to be an online learner or other trials of life. We have great youth and I enjoy working with them.
What are some challenges? — Starting a new school during a Pandemic, and teaching such a wide variety of subjects.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? — I have volunteered as the Math Counts Coach at Rigby Middle School for the past four years. I have enjoyed providing a place for students to belong. The students love the club and there have been at least four students and up to seven from a team of ten make it to the State competition each year. Two years ago our team took third at State.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? — I felt impressed to take the position I did. It is a hard time for everyone and our students who need an online/virtual option need good teachers who are concerned about them.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? — I love to fly fish and camp.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? — I graduated from college in 2001, computers were a part of the education system then but the advances in technology have drastically changed how I teach and interact with my students.