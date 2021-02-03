Deryk Barrett is a teacher at Rigby High School in the Career and Technical Education Department. His classes include Fundamentals of Technology, Robotics and CAD. Barrett has been a teacher for seven years, going on eight, all at Rigby High School.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Farmers know how to raise good Engineers. I wanted to help students see that potential.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Being able to help a student gain skills that will become careers or hobbies
•
What are some challenges? MONEY. There is never enough money to do all the projects I would like to do. That being said the community is very good at supporting us and I am thankful to them.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One of my Vex Robotics team won state and went on to compete at Worlds. While there they placed 33 in their division. There are over 17,000 teams in the world.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? My wife and I were raised in small Idaho towns and when we were both given jobs in D251, we knew that’s where we wanted to be.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Students are observant, I doubt there is much they don’t know or couldn’t figure out.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I graduated in 2003 and a lot has changed since then. It’s a good thing I wore down the hill I had to walk to and from school so that students now days can have an even playing field.