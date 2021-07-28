Teacher of the Week: Eleanor Sarmiento

Eleanor Sarmiento is a Second Grade Spanish Immersion teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. Sarmiento has been teaching for eight years and has only taught at Cottonwood for one.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Most of the people who impacted my life positively were amazing teachers. I look up to them and wanted to make other kids feel the same kind of success and compassion that I felt in school. This is my chance to pay it forward.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy getting to know as many kiddos in our community as I can! I do my best to learn the names of lots of students, not just the ones in my class. I enjoy watching my students grow and reach their yearly goals. I also enjoy listening to my student speak Spanish; It is such an amazing program that allows these kids to really stretch their minds!
What are some challenges? I love to be in front of my students and see their beautiful faces every day, so having to do some days online this year is a bummer. I cannot really complain though; I work in an awesome little town with very supportive parents.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I love the Latin-American culture, and I am so grateful for the times that I have been able to share that with my students. By no means am I a music or dance teacher, but seeing my little ones sing and dance at our cultural celebrations over that years has been a highlight for me!
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I chose to teach in Jefferson School District the year that they were starting the Spanish Immersion Program. I did not originally think that I would be teaching in Spanish when I started, but it sounded incredible to give other students the same great opportunities in life that I have had by not just being bilingual, but biliterate, as well. When Cottonwood Elementary was being built, the only request I had was to stay with my phenomenal English partner teacher, Brenda James. We were both able to stay together teaching second grade- air conditioning was just a bonus!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am kind of an open book with my kiddos, so this one is tough! They are always surprised when we draw our family trees and I add 16 siblings to mine. Most of them probably do not know that I grew up on a big farm. I love animals and grew up participating in 4-H and FFA. I feel like raising animals helped me to become very responsible and taught me a lot about hard work. I also worked in a chicken processing plant when I was younger- hanging butchered chickens and sorting chicken guts! That taught me that I wanted an education and a career!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Everything can be found online now, and students are so tech savvy. When I was a student, I kept putting off my keyboarding credit that I needed to graduate. I also really like how I get to teach math, as opposed to how I learned it. I just learned algorithms and formulas for solving problems, but now I actually understand how they work and get to teach my students the “why’s” behind the “how’s.”