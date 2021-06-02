Emily Peterson is a kindergarten teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. She's been teaching for six years and this is her first year with Cottonwood.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always wanted to be a teacher. My parents were both teachers and I just always knew it was something that I wanted. I love being around kids and watching them learn new things.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy watching the excitement from my students when they learn something new or figure something out that they have been working on.
What are some challenges? My biggest challenge is keeping up with these little guys. We are always moving.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? My favorite experience that I get to see in my students each year is when they read their first book all by themselves. They will bring the book to me with so much enthusiasm that they just finished reading this book. It is such a big accomplishment and I look forward getting to experience that each year with so many of my students.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I wanted the opportunity to be at a new school and be close to my home.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? That I love to play in the ocean and jump into the waves.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? With only teaching the last 6 years, I don’t feel too much is different. However, from when I was a kid the biggest difference is technology. I did not have access to any of the technology that the kids do today. I think it is such a great tool that we get to use to help teach our children.