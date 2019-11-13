Esther Henry is an English teacher at Rigby High School. She has taught for 35 years total, with 27 of those years being at RHS.
What classes do you teach?
English 12, Dual enrollment Rhetoric and Composition 1101.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I have always loved working with older kids and helping them learn how to do things.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
The interaction with the students, seeing their “lights turn on” when they understand something for the first time—that’s what makes teaching enjoyable for me.
What are some challenges you face?
Time—there is never enough time to get the paperwork done, to prep for new materials, learn new methods, analyze data to see how the students are learning.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you?
Breaking my nose during a trust exercise in a creative writing class.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at?
I had always wanted to come home to teach, so when the opportunity came to move out of Utah, I jumped at it.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I held the Rigby High School Girls Mile Record for 10 years. I have constant, chronic migraines that never stop—only the intensity of the pain changes.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Computers and other technology. I did all of my student papers and my first two years teaching on a manual typewriter, and figured my grades by hand on a calculator.