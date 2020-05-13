Heidi Webster is a teacher at Rigby High School and acts as the Science Department Head. She teaches ninth grade Physical Science, Physics for grades ten to 12, Chemistry for grades ten thru 12 and CSI Chem 11/100L for grades 11 and 12.
She is finishing her 16 year of teaching, with four years spent at Rigby Junior High and now seven years at Rigby High.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always loved learning. In high school I was an assistant teacher for an after school orchestra program. In college, I found myself tutoring classmates. My main income as a student was as a CHEM 107 Lab TA. I think it was a gradual decision as I was drawn to various teaching opportunities.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love to see the “light turn on” in student’s eyes. This happens after they learn something new, really internalize it and apply it.
What are some challenges? It is hard to see students struggle with school/life and become discouraged.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? My first year was tough. I did not know if I wanted to continue teaching but I did. Some of my hardest students came back to visit me the next year and told me how much I meant to them even though they treated me poorly. I realized that I was making a difference in students’ lives.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? When I interviewed in Idaho, I has several interviews scheduled. Shelley, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and one in Logan, Utah. After interviewing with Sherry Simmons and Jeremy Green, it felt right so I accepted the position.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I was student body vice president of Pocatello High School my Junior Year.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The high school newspaper and dances were big when I was at Poky. We had “stag” dances after games and many “date” dances through the year. I rarely see “stag” dances advertised and it seems that small numbers of students attend the dances. The RHS newspaper has been discontinued due to low popularity.