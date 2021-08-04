Jackie Abrams has been teaching Third Grade at South Fork Elementary School for eight years. Abrams has been teaching for a total of eleven years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had a fabulous 5th grade teacher that showed kindness and extended my learning with challenging concepts and animals in her classroom. School was/is a positive experience now and then.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy the interaction with students each day from their good morning smiles, to wrinkled foreheads as they work through difficult concepts, to the twinkle in their eyes as the understand, to the joy of watching them teach their peers, it is the intrinsic learning-the joy of learning in each child’s heart that brings the joy of teaching to my heart.
What are some challenges? Challenges: I love challenges! They come is all shapes and sizes, they are different each day, and as a class we work to turn those challenges into learning moments. We can do hard things each day! That what makes every day new and exciting!
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One of the greatest compliments that I receive, strive for, and love to hear is “my child loves to come to school”, not just to play and be with friends but they feel comfort and safe in our classroom”. When this happens, students learn to love to learn and feel safe in their failures and validated in their success, and then we all learn and grow.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? My late husband, Tony Abrams, and I raised our children in Rigby. We left Rigby for a few of years to complete our education live and work in Rexburg and Utah. We decided to return to Rigby in 2012. I wanted to teach in a school where I was part of the community in which I live in. South Fork Elementary is less than 2 miles from my home so I can associate with parents and students in a variety of events and activities.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and would love to have snake as a class pet.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Overall, students are students seeking to learning and grow. Parents continue to support their supports in the educational process. Educators continue to learn, change, and teach. If you love teaching, you expand and contact as changes in curriculum, standards, number of students in your class, and administration changes, however teaching and learning remains the same for me, “Bee you, “bee” true, and love what your do!