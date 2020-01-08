Janessa Hovis is a Title I interventionist and fifth grade teacher at Roberts Elementary. She supports reading and math and teaches fifth grade science. This is her seventh year teaching and her sixth at Roberts.
What made you decide to be a teacher? As far back as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be a teacher. I believe it’s partly because of the kindness and love my teachers showed me as a student. I also think it’s just what I was meant to do with my life.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The best part about being a teacher is the students I get to work with. I love seeing them every day and watching them grow.
What are some challenges? My challenges include learning to find time to get everything done, taking a break at times, and separating home and school life. At Roberts we say, “I can do hard things.” I have to repeat this sometimes.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? The best experiences I’ve had as a teacher are watching students learn and finally achieve their goals. Our interventions have really made a difference with our students. We target their missing skills and work hard to help our students master them.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? When I started teaching, I was between Farnsworth and Jefferson. It didn’t look like the schools would have funding for my position the next year. So, I was asked to come to Roberts to teach a split class. It just so happens that close to that time the Title I teacher moved, and I was offered that position. I took it and haven’t looked back. I love my job, school, and the community.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Most of my students probably don’t know I am a diehard Simpsons fan. I have been collecting memorabilia since I was young. It truly astonished family when they realized just how much I have. Items include clothing, bedding, board games, a phone, figurines, posters, lamps, and snow globes.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? There are many things that are different in the education system compared to when I was a kid. Dual language immersion wasn’t available. You were only offered interventions if you struggled, whereas our school offers different kinds of interventions that may be for struggling students all the way up to advancing students. Interventions were also pulling you out of class time, whereas our school has interventions built in where everyone goes at the same time.