Janet Lee Carter is a teacher at Rigby Middle School in the Science Department teaching seventh grade Life Science. Carter has been a teacher for five years and at RMS for four.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I was a TA in a college biology class and realized teaching came fairly naturally to me. After spending over 20 years at home with my own 6 children, I knew I could contribute by teaching in the public school system. I really appreciated my teachers growing up, and felt even more impressed with good teachers who worked hard to give my children a good education. I wanted to be one of those teachers.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love each and every student! I love the dynamic challenge of helping each one of them become their best selves. I love that I get to be their first daily exposure to life science. I get to frame it in a way that helps them feel capable, and my greatest hope is that each student walks away loving science.
What are some challenges? I think the biggest challenge is keeping up with the growing demands the district or state require of us as teachers. Students will always come first for me, so I work to keep it in balance and face the challenge with them in mind.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? The most favorite day of the year is when we do frog dissections. For one student, after identifying each organ and system in the body when he cut open his frog, he said, “So basically I’m a surgeon now?!” I love it when students have a feeling of confidence that reminds them they can continue to grow in their ability to do more and more complex science.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I taught high school science my first year teaching. I came to realize that a better fit for me would be middle school. I was right! I love 7th graders!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I played Rugby for the University of Idaho in 1992-93. I also have a very large bird collection at home.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Students used lockers only, no backpacks at all. There were no computers, no internet, no cell phones. We wrote everything and we valued neat and legible cursive handwriting. We were punished with a swat on our bum with a ping pong paddle.