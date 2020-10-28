Teacher of the Week: Jayme Jones

Jayme Jones is a first grade teacher at South Fork Elementary School. Jones has been teaching for 16 years and has taught in the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 since 2010.
What made you decide to be a teacher? — I have always loved kids.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? — I love being around young people. I love their energy, their laughter, their ability to adjust to change, and their love of life and the simple things.
What are some challenges? — I guess the challenge of teaching is balancing the different learning needs of each student.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? — When I think back over the years that I have taught here in Jefferson County, the thing that stands out to me is the amazing colleagues and administrators that I have had the privilege to work with.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? — When my family and I first moved to Rigby, I taught at Harwood Elementary. When there was an opening at South Fork, I was moved there.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? — I love the outdoors. In the summer, our family spends a lot of time hiking, kayaking, swimming, and boating.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? — The amazing educational technology — Smartboards, iPads, computers, and programs for each that can give you data in a second.