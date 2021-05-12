Jessica Nukaya is a fifth grade teacher at Harwood Elementary School. She has been teaching for seven years, all at Harwood.
What made you decide to be a teacher? When I was in 2nd grade I had a teacher at Kinghorn Elementary that really inspired me to be a teacher. She would always let me help students when I finished my work. When I went to 3rd grade, I would go back and help grade papers after school. Thank you Mrs. Poole!
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I enjoy being with the kids. I enjoy watching them learn and seeing their eyes light up when they get a concept.
What are some challenges? Definitely the challenges of distant learning. I think just trying to make sure and help those students that are absent and making sure everything is updated on Schoology. I also think helping each student individually and not having the time is challenging.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One experience I have had is a student told me they could never learn the concept we were doing because it was just too hard. We worked hard for a few weeks and they finally understood it. Years later this student came back and told me that because of that experience, they always tried hard when things get tough.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? It is actually a funny story – I originally applied to teach at South Fork. When I walked in for my interview, the principals from South Fork and Harwood were both there along with 3 teachers from each school. It was very intimidating. A few days later both principals called me and asked where I wanted to teach. I told them I didn’t care; I was just happy to have a job! The principal of Harwood called and told me I would be teaching here.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am an open book to my students! They know a lot about me. It makes me feel like we can connect better if they see me as a human and not a teacher that lives at school. One thing that is interesting is I attended Harwood when I was younger and graduated from Rigby High School.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? There is a lot more partner work and students working together. When I was in school, it was always a special project when you got to work or talk with another student. I love the way we teach now because the students always learn so much more from each other. There also seems to be more testing and less time for the fun and memorable activities so it has pushed me to make my essential learning more fun and memorable!