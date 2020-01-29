Teacher of the Week: Julie Zich

Julie Zich teaches sixth through 12th grades at Clark County Junior/Senior High School. She teaches a number of business and computer courses, including economics, accounting, marketing, Excel, business computer applications, Photoshop, game design and more. She has also been yearbook adviser. Her teaching experience has been solely through Clark County School District. She was hired 13 years ago as an emergency hire in October of 2007 and completed her teaching certificate in May of 2010.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had a Bachelor degree in Finance and went to the school to apply for an aide position in the 1st grade classroom (my son’s classroom). During the interview, the Superintendent noticed my Finance degree and asked if I wanted a teaching position instead, as the business teacher had just put in their resignation. I started 1 week later and I’m still here teaching for my 13th year. The students are great and teaching allowed me to be able to be there for my children.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Teaching in a small district makes it easy to remember everyone’s name. Kidding aside, we have the best students and the best teachers around! I enjoy watching them grow from 6th grade on up.
What are some challenges? Graduation is very hard every year, as I have been teaching these kids for 7 years by that time. It’s hard to say goodbye and good luck! You wish them every success!
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I have a previous student that left and went on to college, only to become a business teacher herself. She now does the same job that I do in a neighboring school district. It is great to see a student become your equal (more than likely even better than me) in your career field. It’s amazing to watch them learn and succeed on the high level that she has. It definitely makes the job more than worth it!