Teacher of the Week: Julie Zich

Julie Zich teaches Business/Computer for grades six through 12 at Clark County Junior and Senior High School. She has taught her entire career in Clark County School District and was hired Oct. 2007. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had a Bachelor degree in Finance and went to apply for an aide position in my son's first grade classroom. During the interview, the Superintendent noticed my Finance degree and asked if I wanted a teaching position instead, as the business teacher had just put in their resignation. I started one week later and I’m still here, teaching for my 13th year. The students are great and teaching allowed me to be there for my children.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Teaching in a small district makes it easy to remember everyone’s name. Kidding aside, we have the best students and the best teachers around! I enjoy watching them grow from sixth grade on up.
•
What are some challenges? Graduation is very hard every year, as I have been teaching these kids for 7 years by that time. It’s hard to say goodbye and good luck! You wish them every success!
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I have a previous student that left and went on to college, only to become a business teacher herself. She now does the same job that I do in a neighboring school district. It is great to see a student become your equal (more than likely even better than me) in your career field. It’s amazing to watch them learn and succeed on the high level that she has. It definitely makes the job more than worth it!
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? The same reason that I decided to be a teacher. Dubois is a small community though and does not offer a lot of job opportunities. Working as a teacher at the school has been a blessing that has provided for my family in the best way. Both of my kids have gone from kindergarten on up within this school district. My son graduated last year and my daughter is currently an 11th grader (Junior).
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I think it’s that I care for them more than I let on. I hope the best for each one as they graduate and move on to be adults. I also love to hear about all their little successes in life when they come back to visit or when I speak to their parents. Each student matters, no matter how long it’s been since they have graduated. If they are reading this they need to know that I continue to wish them the best in life.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
Idaho is really good about constantly changing the education system in and in 13 years, things have changed completely. It was a culture shock to teach in small district after going to school in such a large one. My graduating class was over 400 students and my son’s graduating class was 11 students, class of 2019.