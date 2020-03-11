Kala Tolman is a second grade teacher at Terreton Elementary School. This is her 10th year as a teacher in elementary education.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? I knew from the time I was little; I used to come home from elementary school and then "play school" with my younger sisters, teaching them about what I'd learned that day.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love being able to utilize my talents to help direct the youth. I am organized, creative, and genuinely love children so it's a perfect fit for me!
•
What are some challenges? Each year's students bring different challenges: different dynamics, different home and life experiences, different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, and different medical issues or learning disabilities, just to name a few. However, part of the "challenge" of my job is figuring how to make each child feel successful in my classroom. This is a good challenge for me, because it helps me not get stuck in a rut: I'm always changing my methods of teaching to meet my students' needs.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One thing I really love is when I'm in a random place and a previous student recognizes me, remembers me, is happy to see me, and recounts a positive memory about my class. It's happened at the strangest moments: at a gas station in Pocatello, at a fast food restaurant in Idaho Falls, at a rodeo event in Salmon. It's these moments that I hold dear to my heart, and I have an affirmation that what I do makes a difference.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I worked in the Salmon School District for 7 years, teaching elementary music for 4 of those years, and then as an early education paraprofessional. I worked full time there while at the same time attending college as a full time student to complete my elementary education degree. I was able to do half of my practicum hours at Terreton Elementary, and absolutely loved my time there; it felt like home. I was delighted there was an opening there the spring I graduated with my degree, and I happily took the job teaching 2nd grade there. I love it so much, that I'm willing to sacrifice a lot to work there: my husband, and older children still live in our home on a ranch in Salmon, and I drive the 2-hour commute weekly to Terreton, where I rent a place to live during the week.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I'm such an open-book person, and as a result, they know a lot about me! However, I don't think I've ever told them about my inability to make pancakes. Seriously, what is the secret? I can't figure it out! They never come out right when I make them, so I've given up altogether.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Well... I'm 40 years old, so a lot has changed since I was in school!! Things that weren't present during my time as a student: white boards, cell phones, laptops, overhead projectors that didn't require vis-a-vis and see-through copies, games other than "Oregon Trail" downloaded on the lab computers, electronic standardized tests (ours required filling in the bubble with a #2 lead pencil), online textbooks, YouTube, scanners at the cafeteria desk, cushy blacktop on the playground, just to name a few!! And I wonder... who had/has it better? My experience 30 years ago, or kids today?