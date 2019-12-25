Karlee Cysewski is an English teacher at Ririe Junior-Senior High School. She teaches at the sophomore and senior levels and also teaches a dual credit course through the College of Southern Idaho. This is her sixth year teaching, and her entire teaching career has been at Ririe.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? My first degree was actually in ASL interpreting. I spent a lot of time in schools as I gathered enough practicum hours to earn that degree, and I was an interpreter for a very brief time before I needed to find more stable work. As I was deciding what to do with my life, I remembered my previous teachers in high school and the impact they had on my life, and my time spent in schools as an interpreter helped solidify in my mind that teaching was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The thing I enjoy the most, by far, is the relationships I build with my coworkers and my students. There is only so much a student can (or will) learn about grammar, but helping them get through the most stressful part of their lives (at this point) is something that I hope will help society as a whole.
•
What are some challenges? I think the biggest challenge I face while teaching is making sure I say "no" when I am overwhelmed. Working in a small district, teachers have to do multiple jobs outside of the classroom in order to help things run smoothly. In addition to teaching in the classroom, I'm the Student Council advisor, I work on the technology committee, I run the Mr. RHS program in the spring, and I'm the local teachers' union president. My husband is a saint.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I help students with specific portions of their Senior Projects, and the moments that stand out to me the most are those when students step out of their comfort zone and create amazing things. I have seen students share with their peers how they have overcome abuse, survived their parents' addictions, persevered through ongoing mental health issues ... it's very humbling to realize that some teenagers have gone through more trials than I've ever had to worry about in my life.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are at currently? I moved to Ririe from the Coeur d'Alene area. I have a sister who lives in Roberts, so Eastern Idaho was on my radar for job hunting. I had multiple jobs in the area, and Ririe was the first to offer me a job. I am now a proud Bulldog and plan to stay for quite a while yet.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don't know? First, I would like to say (because many of my students don't realize it) that I am NOT a "Boomer." Thanks. Other than that, one thing they might not know is that I once sprained my thumb in high school while imitating a stunt from "Mission Impossible 2" and was so embarrassed about it that I told my friends I sprained it when I fell out of bed.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The pervasive influence of technology has had major pros and cons in the education field. The most powerful tool these students carry with them every day is also the source of the biggest distraction. Teaching them to use their devices for good is a constant struggle that I didn't have to experience as a student.