Karlie Sudweeks is the business technology teacher at West Jefferson High School. She teaches Microsoft Office and Adobe products. She also teaches business essentials, web design and graphic arts at the high school level, and teaches career exploration to eighth graders. She began her teaching career at WJHS in August 2018.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always loved learning and education. I didn’t have a favorite subject because I loved them all but I have always had a passion for business education. I have always had a passion for teaching but it wasn’t until my college Business Professionals of America(BPA) advisor kept persisting that I would make a great Business Education teacher that I truly began to pursue the profession. My background in business, my parents own Hot Rock Gems in Spencer, Idaho, and my passion for all things graphic arts and computers allow me a unique position to teach these skills. This career choice felt like the right fit for me so I made the decision to pursue it.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Being able to teach students new skills that will prepare them for their future lives is an honor and a blessing. Being there assisting kids in mastering skills they thought not possible for them to learn is a daily joy. I love getting to know the kids and creating a unique bond with them through learning. Being able to pass on the passion and knowledge I have on graphic design, computers, and business in general is the highlight of my year.
•
What are some challenges? I am a Career Technical Educator so I teach about 9 or more classes in a year, that’s a lot of prepping that is needed. Each class is unique to the others so it takes a lot of time to create a successful instruction for each course I teach. So one of my challenges is finding time to complete these responsibilities and have a personal life. I am also currently working towards my Masters of Teaching degree and CTE administration certification, so that also takes a lot of time to accomplish. This is a game of time management for sure.
Another challenge I face is making sure that each of my lessons allow for all students to learn at high levels. Students have a diverse educational backgrounds, learning styles, and learning needs that need to be established and focused on when creating the curriculum. I have to make sure that all the projects I create, all the assessments I make, and all the instructional material is adaptable to each individual learner that walks through my door, because my responsibility as a teacher is to teach my students skills and habits that will allow them to be college and career ready and successful human beings.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I had a student that was struggling to grasp how to create style sheets for web design and they were getting discouraged. However, I was able to sit down and reteach the concept to this student in a different way than originally taught. This switch allowed this student to comprehend the information and was able to successfully create style sheets by themselves. The moment the light bulb clicked and they created a style sheet was an overwhelming experience. Being able to witness the joy and pride they gained in themselves for mastering something they struggled with, and experiencing the confidence they gained in their ability to learn and knowing I had a part in this milestone truly made me know I was in the right profession.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? When I decided to become a teacher I was informed by my advisor that there was an opening at West Jefferson High School. I knew the area since I grew up in Spencer Idaho. I knew the school’s reputation and some of the teachers because my best friend and several other friends attended West Jefferson High School. I felt that West Jefferson High School is where I was needed the most. I felt West Jefferson had the community support, teacher relationship, and the student demographic that I desired and would be a great fit for my teaching and character style, and I was so right.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have a huge passion for creative writing. I am currently writing a novel of my own that I one day aspire to publish. I love to travel and hope to visit every country in the world, and every state in the United States before I die.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I attended Clark County High School and graduated in 2013 and just began teaching myself, so there are only some minor changes in the education system. These changes are specific to Career Technical Education. First, there is a lot more focus on project based learning. Educational higher ups have realized the value of hands on interaction. The more students are engaged in the learning process, in control of their learning process the more motivated and overall successful they are at learning. There is also more opportunities for students to be successful regardless of academic needs or behavior needs that are present. There are more ways for teachers, parents, and students to intervene in the learning process to prevent students from falling behind in their education. There is also more opportunities for students to take control of their educational experiences whether that is advanced opportunities like dual credit courses, online courses, co-curricular organizations like Business Professionals of America, FCCLA, Scholastic Bowl, or FFA, and more student centered instruction instead of teacher directed.