Kathryn McLain is a first grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. She has taught for nine years, all of which were at JES.
What made you decide to be a teacher? My 1st Grade Teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Seeing them learn to love learning!
What are some challenges you face? Having enough time to do all I want to do for the kids.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? A couple of times, a parent or grandparent has sought me out and thanked me for the time I’ve spent with/for their child. They tell me that I’ve made a difference for good in the life of their child. I’ve also had HS students come up to me and tell me how much they enjoyed being a student in my classroom.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at?I enjoy working with the members of my team, and my administrator is very supportive.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am the eldest of 8 children — all boys (including my twin) except me.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? There is a lot more specific assessment and more technology. The students learn to read at a much earlier age, and are amazing in what they are capable of!