Kaye Lynn Warner is a teacher at Rigby Middle School in the science department teaching eighth grade Earth Science. Warner has been a teacher for seven years and it is her fourth year at RMS.
What made you decide to be a teacher? In High school I thought I wanted to be a teacher. I had an Uncle talk me out of going into teaching because they “don’t make enough money.” In college I fell in love with the sciences and then when I was ready to go back to college for my bachelor’s degree I had no doubt about being a science teacher.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love being in the classroom and helping kids learn about the world they live in.
What are some challenges? The biggest challenge of teaching is having enough time and money to do all the fun science stuff!!
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? One of my favorite experiences was taking a group of girls to the “Women in STEM” day at the INL last year. We were able to play in their VR room, learn about careers in STEM and see strong examples of women who have chosen to go into Science careers.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I chose RMS because we have the best staff in the district. RMS is a fantastic place to work!!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I have moved 17 times in my life.