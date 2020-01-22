Kayla Baker is a seventh and eighth grade English teacher at Ririe Junior High School. She has been teaching for four years, all of which have been at Ririe. Before teaching at the junior high, she taught special education at Ririe Elementary School.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have wanted to be a teacher since I was a young girl playing school with my siblings. My parents are both teachers their amazing example has encouraged me in my dream.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love sharing what I am passionate about learning. English, and books. When I can see the light bulb of understanding turn on in a student’s eyes that is the best thing ever.
What are some challenges? It can be a challenge to mix things up enough to make sure I am both challenging and reaching all levels of students.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Starting Ririe’s Tabletop Game Club this year has been an awesome feat. We have had such a great response to the club and it has been a blast to play these engaging and interactive games with them.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I am an alumnus of Ririe. I have always loved the small school feel and the school spirit and pride of our close knit community.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love watching anime, one of my favorite shows is Fruits Basket.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I remember having my senior project saved in a floppy disk that was pretty old school.