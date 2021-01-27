Kim Bishop is an English Learners Instructional Specialist/Coach at Cottonwood, Harwood and South Fork Elementary Schools. She also assists with other K-5 schools throughout Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 working alongside educators to serve students and families who primarily communicate with languages other than English. She is in her 22 year of teaching.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have come to the realization that personally, I did not really choose Education, but rather, it chose me. At some point in my life, I recognized that by putting one foot in front of the other in terms of making good choices, I have been guided along paths that lead me to amazing experiences and phenomenal people.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Every day at school there is something to smile about, something new to think about, and sometimes there are things to cry about. As educators we devote ourselves to making a positive difference in the lives of our students, but so often it is the students that makes the difference in our lives.
What are some challenges? One of the biggest challenges for me is realizing that there are circumstances that I cannot “fix.” I am amazed at the resilience of the children when sometimes the world around them would suggest otherwise.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? In my early years of teaching, I had a first-grade student that just could not stay in her chair. She constantly was moving all about the classroom and disrupting other students to the point of frustration. After a few prompts for her to return to her seat, I turned to see her up and bothering another student yet again. “Tina (not her real name),” I muttered. “Sit down and glue yourself to your chair!” And she did. Quite literally. With a very large bottle of Elmer’s White School Glue.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? One of my talents is hanging a spoon off the end of my nose.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? When I first started teaching, we cranked out worksheet copies with a ditto machine, and simple calculators were a luxury. I used to choose a student to advance the filmstrip through a projector every time the audio playing on the cassette player made a little “bing” sound. Blackboards covered our walls and kids earned the privilege of taking all the chalk erasers outside to bang the chalk dust out.
Someone brought a little personal computer for me to try out… data stored on a cassette tape. Fast forward 17 years to the time I returned to teaching after raising my own kids… all kinds of advancements in technology began happening and the use of interactive whiteboards, iPads, Smartphones, computers and the Internet are being utilized. One thing I notice every day remains the same: teachers’ care about their students.