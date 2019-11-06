Kirk C. Summers is an agriculture education teacher at Clark County Junior/Senior High School and he teaches shop classes at the school. He has been teaching for nearly 20 years, though this is his first year in Clark County School District No. 161.
What made you decide to be a teacher?
I loved the shop classes in High School and I enjoyed what I learned and felt that I could give back in the same way.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher?
I enjoy seeing students learn a skill and then take that skill and make something amazing from that skill.
What are some challenges?
The ever changing idea of what education is has become a challenge.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you?
The experiences that stand out are when former students go on to use the skills they have learned in a career that they enjoy. When they return to share the experiences and joys of their career.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at?
I grew up in Mud Lake and in this area and finally decided it was time to come home and finish raising my family where I and my wife were raised.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know?
I have a high anxiety of large crowds and being in front of groups of people.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student?
As a student, I had no idea of what a teacher really did in a day/week/or year. I always thought teachers left and the end of the day, and now know that is not the case. The time for prepping for classes, meeting, individual instruction, takes more and more time as education changes. I find that I am busier now than I was in the first few years of my career.