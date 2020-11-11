LaRae Hanson Tau’a is a counselor at Harwood Elementary teaching social and emotional learning curriculum to all Harwood students. She also runs small groups to help students with social and personal management skills. She has been a counselor for 27 years; 15 in Utah, 9 years in Idaho Falls, and now three years at Jefferson School Dist.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I became a counselor to help students with all kinds of things.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I really love getting to know the students. They make me laugh every day. Also, this job is never boring. Just when I think I’ve seen it all….
What are some challenges? It's always challenging to meet all the needs. Also, things have changed a lot throughout my career, and it's always important to make the effort to stay current with research-based practices and to learn new things.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I was excited when a full-time position opened up at Harwood Elementary. It is a wonderful school, with great students, families, and an exceptional staff.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Probably that I have a real life outside of school!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Technology has changed everything. When I first started as a counselor in the mid 90’s, students didn’t have their own cell phones. At that time, there were several students that had beepers, and the school admin was trying to find an effective way to deal with that.
I love the instructional technology that is available to us. Back then we never could have imagined the remote learning that is taking place today to deal with a worldwide pandemic. I think its inspiring that we just keep looking for creative solutions to different situations.