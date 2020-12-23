Teacher of the Week: Laron Johnson

Laron Johnson is a teacher at Rigby High School in the Social Studies department. Johnson teaches Economics, the Holocaust, World History, and Maximizing Personal Development. He has been teaching in the Jefferson School Dist. for 24 years and at Rigby high for the past eight years.
•
What made you decide to be a teacher? I had a moment in my life during my senior year of high school where I was truly lost in what I was going to do. Mr. Bruce Belnap’s door was open and his influence that day was all it took. I knew I had seen what I wanted to become. Thank you, Mr. Belnap!
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The interactions and the ability to relate with them on a daily basis. I also enjoy the opportunity to support them in their extracurricular activities from football to choir concerts. Go Trojans!
•
What are some challenges? Challenges are what make this journey one of the best. To go through transitions and paradigm shifts is all a part of the experience. I will admit that the Covid Era Blended Teaching Style has been one I will never forget.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Without a doubt working and collaborating with Mr. Kerry Thomas in developing some amazing curriculum from field classes to an exceptional Holocaust program.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? That was a tough one. When Rigby Junior High School was closed, I had two paths before me. I viewed it simply as a way to broaden my horizons to teach even more age groups and subject matter. It was, however, a very difficult thing to separate from that amazing family we had at RJHS.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Wow, I am really an open book to these guys. I guess a weird factoid is that I have swam in every ocean on our awesome planet: Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, and even Arctic.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I actually started by putting grades in an actual gradebook and using a chalkboard. Thank goodness for computers, as well as never hearing that awful scratching sound!