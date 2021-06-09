Linda Palmer is a Dual Immersion Spanish teacher for math, science and Spanish at Cottonwood Elementary School. She has been teaching fr five a half years between Farnsworth and Cottonwood.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Life change, love kids, and I love teaching! And I love Spanish.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love helping students feel good about themselves, have confidence, and I love when I see or hear them say they ‘get it’!
What are some challenges? Increased inability to focus among students
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Over & over when students find they can do more than they thought they could, and when parents come to PT Conferences saying their child insists on coming to Conferences because their teacher is going to say some really good things about them!
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I like working with principal Jeanette Hollis.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I love to be outdoors, to do Family History, garden, be with family, and I drove wagon two seasons for Bar T 5 in Jackson just before moving here.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? 5 years ago we had less Intervention time; years ago when i was a student? 3rd grade curriculum was taught in junior high!