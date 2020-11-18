Lindsay Stauffer is a Special Education Teacher at Ririe Junior/Senior High School for math, reading and study skills. She's been teaching for 16 years and this is her fourth year at Ririe.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I have always wanted to be a teacher and I always had a special place in my heart for kids with disabilities.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Getting to see the light shine in the student’s eyes when they “get it”
What are some challenges? The paperwork and management of the “stuff” involved before you even get into the classroom.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? My favorite moment in teaching was when a student that I was told will never read not only read me a story but also helped the other person in the group read the story!
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I have worked with some of the people here in other districts and when I was given the opportunity to work with them again, I jumped at the chance. We make a good team.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I could spend the entire summer camping and paddle boarding every body of water possible.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? In Special Education, there has always been a lot of paperwork involved, however the amount of paperwork has increased exponentially and the amount of funds available to enhance the classroom learning has decreased. Also, the mentality of the students and parents has changed and there doesn’t seem to be as much importance placed on education.