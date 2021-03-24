Lindsey Thompson is a fourth grade teacher at Harwood Elementary School. She’s been teaching for ten years and says she’s been lucky to spend all ten at Harwood.
What made you decide to be a teacher? My grandparents were both teachers and I loved to visit their classrooms when I was little.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love to see how excited kids are when they learn something new.
•
What are some challenges? The most challenging part of teaching is making sure that each individual student needs are being met.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Transitioning to online learning last spring. It was a very difficult time, but it was incredible to see the support we all gave to each other. We truly had to work together to do something we had never done before.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I love Harwood because of the support I am given by my principal and colleagues. I also love working at a small school.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? That I love to travel around Idaho and visit new places in my RV!
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I would definitely say technology. It has changed drastically from when I went to school. It has also progressed over the time I have taught.