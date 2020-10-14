Lisa Davie coordinates the Gifted and Talented program for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 doing project–based learning using a pull–out method. She has been teaching for 15 years and this is her first year at Jefferson Elementary.
What made you decide to be a teacher? – I love to learn, and I wanted to help kids love it, too. I also had teachers who made a positive impact in my life, and I was hoping I could do the same thing.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? – I love working with kids. They always surprise me, they make me laugh, {span}and they usually end up teaching me more than I taught them!
•
What are some challenges? – Getting rid of stereotypes and negative attitudes about Gifted and Talented students is always hard. As a culture, we don’t understand brilliant thinkers– especially if they are a little different from the status quo– and it can be difficult to help them find their place academically and socially.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? – My students competed in the First Lego League Robotics with great success. They won District Championships and State victories, as well. I’m not that great of a programmer, but my students let me get them started, and then they ran with it and were just amazing!
I’m also proud of the Haunted Schoolhouse we’ve put on for many years here in Rigby. The students work very hard to make a spook alley for younger kids, and it’s been great to see their talents shine. The community has been incredibly supportive of this fundraiser; they come back year after year to see what the students have created.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? – I was in the Wood Shop classroom at Farnsworth Elementary, and they needed to turn it back into a Shop for Farnsworth Middle School. I appreciate Dr. Meyer and the staff at Jefferson Elementary who took me in and made me feel welcome at their school.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? – Once upon a time, I was accepted to J. Reuben Clark Law School in Provo, Utah and was planning to pursue a totally different career. In retrospect, I’m glad my original plan was interrupted.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? – The biggest change right now is just the exponential growth of our District. When I started teaching, we knew almost every student and their families, and now, I don’t even know all of the teachers! Considering the myriad of changes that growth demands; however, I think our administration has done an amazing job managing it, and I feel grateful and proud to work here in Rigby.