Teacher of the Week: Matt Harris

Matt Harris is a teacher at Ririe High School in the Media Technology Department. He teaches Web Design and Marketing as well as assisting within the department and serving as the District Athletic Director. He has been teaching for two years, both of which have been spent at Ririe.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I wanted to make a difference in kids' lives and help them to have positive experiences in the same manner that I had when I was a kid.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? Getting to know the students and helping them to learn new concepts and see things in new ways. The daily interaction with the students is a lot of fun.
What are some challenges? Every teacher has challenges, but I’m sure most would agree that COVID-19 has been a struggle to deal with this year.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Having students come up to me at the end of the term and saying “thank you, this class was awesome” or “I learned a ton here” or “this was my favorite class”. To me, it validates what it is I am trying to do in the education field.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? Ririe is an awesome place to be! We have great leadership, a great staff, and great students. All of my prior interactions with the Ririe School District have been extremely positive and I felt that I needed to be a part of it.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Most of my students know the interesting things about me as we share that information when we do get-to-know-you activities, but for the readers out there I also work at Z103 as on-air personality “Matty Merrill”. I have been on-air on Z103 since 2009.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? I grew up in Canada and attended high school there so I don’t have a lot to compare it to, but I would say that the overall system is more structured than I remember.