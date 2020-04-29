Michael Hardman is a teacher at Roberts Elementary School. He teaches second and third grade on the Spanish side of the dual immersion program. He is finishing his third year of teaching, all three which have been spent at Roberts.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I used to work with child abuse victims and worked part time as a para in a special ed. life skills classroom. I was drawn to how much of a positive influence you can make working with students at school instead of trying to support them after a traumatic event.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love making connections with students and being able to support and facilitate growth, not only in academics but in many areas.
•
What are some challenges? The main challenge that I am trying to address is learning how to help all of my students, especially the low performing students. My current methods of teaching aren’t yielding the growth I would like, despite my best efforts, so I have been focusing on improving my teaching abilities. This has been a very slow and often frustrating process but I can see the value of working through it.
•
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? I remember a moment I had when I first started with student who was a low performing student and occasionally defiant because of frustration. He had been working with me during lunches for extra practice in reading. A week later he brought me a paper he had written, which I didn’t assign, about a book that he had read and enjoyed. It was only a paragraph but I realized how hard he had been working on his own.
•
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I loved the atmosphere! The Principal and staff were excited about being there, which made the students excited about school.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I played in a couple of bands. I love music and enjoy the creativity that music provides. I still play with my siblings in a family band where we perform occasionally.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Math is different to me. As a teacher, I have made connections while teaching that I wished I had made as a student. This insight has changed the way that I approach teaching math and I try to be a lot more visual and hands on while teaching math.