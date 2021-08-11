Natasha Jones teaches seventh grade at Farnsworth Middle School. Jones has been teaching for three years, and this upcoming school year will be her second at FMS.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Working in the school system as a substitute teacher made me want to become a teacher. When my children started school, I was hired by the Snake River School District, and I absolutely LOVED it! It didn’t matter what class I was in; I loved the kids. This motivated me to go back to school and complete the requirements to teach secondary education.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? The thing I most enjoy about being a teacher is I get to spend my day with amazing people. I get to work with the incredible kids in our community, and with an amazing staff who shares my passion for helping kids learn the skills they need to be successful.
What are some challenges? The biggest challenge I have had is probably a “new teacher” challenge. It’s finding a balance between work and my personal life during the school year. The work is never done, so it is hard to set it aside; especially when I know students are counting on me.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? An experience as a teacher that stands out to me came from this last year when I witnessed the resiliency of our youth. We had such a non-traditional school year with Covid-19 and ended the year with a tragic circumstance. Despite these setbacks, my students still showed so much growth! At times it seemed like we were not making any progress, but I learned to track data this year in my student’s work. The data showed that despite all the obstacles they faced, they were still progressing. I hope this is an experience that stands out to them too. It shows that they are capable of not just withstanding hard things but excelling in them!
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I always thought I wanted to teach at the high school level. I loved substitute teaching at Rigby High School, but after spending a week in the same class at RMS, I felt at home. I loved the staff, and the kids were a blast. This is why I decided to teach at RMS and then follow my mentor teacher to FMS when the middle school split.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? Something interesting about me that most of my students do not know is that I was a vocal performance major before I decided to become a teacher. In my twenties, I had the opportunity to sing professionally as a soloist for 3 years with Jon Schmidt and Steven Nelson (members of the Piano Guys) at their Christmas Concert in Rexburg. It was an amazing experience!
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Since I am still fairly new to teaching I will comment on things that are different from when I was a student. I would like to say mullets and scrunchies, but those seem to have made a comeback! I graduated high school in 2000, so the biggest difference would probably be access to technology. I love being a teacher with access to so many technologies that can enhance education.