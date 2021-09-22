Rachael Wilson teaches Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Financial Algebra at Rigby High School. Wilson has taught for 22 years for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251; three of those years have been at Rigby High School.

What made you decide to be a teacher? Teachers were the smartest, richest people I knew growing up; they were the epitome of success. I was the founding president of Future Teachers of America at my high school.

What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love the relationships that I build with my students and seeing them gain confidence in their mathematical abilities.

What are some challenges? A lot of my students get lost somewhere along the way when it comes to math. It is hard to convince them that they can be successful if they give it a chance.

What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? It’s not math, but I LOVED Geology for Elementary Teachers. I took it at Ricks College in 1993.

What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? There are so many, graduation day for a student who never thought they would make it, hugs from former students in the grocery store, the smile of a student who got a concept in math for the first time, etc.

What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Electronic devices, like cell phones, tablets, and laptops; SMART Boards and white boards vs. chalkboards; discipline, like trying to keep students in school rather than out-of-school suspension, and no throwing chalk or erasers at students anymore.

What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I passed up the chance to go to the Air Force Academy and work on computers in 1991, I think they were 64-bit processors and Bill Gates, to become a teacher.

Tags

Recommended for you