Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Rachael Wilson teaches Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Financial Algebra at Rigby High School. Wilson has taught for 22 years for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251; three of those years have been at Rigby High School.
What made you decide to be a teacher? Teachers were the smartest, richest people I knew growing up; they were the epitome of success. I was the founding president of Future Teachers of America at my high school.
•
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love the relationships that I build with my students and seeing them gain confidence in their mathematical abilities.
•
What are some challenges? A lot of my students get lost somewhere along the way when it comes to math. It is hard to convince them that they can be successful if they give it a chance.
•
What has been your favorite professional development class or college class have you taken? It’s not math, but I LOVED Geology for Elementary Teachers. I took it at Ricks College in 1993.
•
What has been the most rewarding experience you have had teaching? There are so many, graduation day for a student who never thought they would make it, hugs from former students in the grocery store, the smile of a student who got a concept in math for the first time, etc.
•
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? Electronic devices, like cell phones, tablets, and laptops; SMART Boards and white boards vs. chalkboards; discipline, like trying to keep students in school rather than out-of-school suspension, and no throwing chalk or erasers at students anymore.
•
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I passed up the chance to go to the Air Force Academy and work on computers in 1991, I think they were 64-bit processors and Bill Gates, to become a teacher.