Rachelle Bosh is a teacher at Rigby Virtual Academy teaching sixth through eighth grade English, Social Studies and “a handful of electives.” Bosh has been a teacher for ten years.
What made you decide to be a teacher? I love learning and I love all the subjects. I also wanted to make an impact in the world, so teaching was a perfect fit for me.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? I love spending time with kids. They are so fun! My favorite is when a kid who comes into my class hating to read, or thinking that they are not a good reader, finds a book that they can’t put down or when they begin to see themselves as a reader. I love learning new and better ways to learn and to reach people. I feel like I am making a difference in the world one kid at a time.
What are some challenges? Teaching online has been a challenge. I have had to create or modify all of the curriculum I use to make it “virtual friendly”. Sometimes kids don’t know how to learn from home or from a computer, so helping them find and create habits that will allow them to learn has been a big challenge.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? Beginning the school year with this new job is a pretty big one! I am learning so much, but it’s kind of like drinking through a firehose right now! I have never worked so hard while sitting behind a desk before! I have had good experiences and associated with some of the best kind of people in all of the grades and schools I have taught.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? I didn’t really decide. I was certainly interested in the concept of teaching in a virtual format, and I am always looking for ways to learn new things, but when I was asked to move, it sounded like so much work! I told them I’d think about it. A day later, when I got the call telling me that my position had been moved to the RVA, I was glad that I didn’t have to decide, but I was so sad to leave my friends and the students behind at South Fork. I still miss them, but I love it when some of my former students stop into the trailers to say hello!
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? I am pretty much an open book. I don’t really have secrets, but some of my students don’t know that I was a clogger when I was younger and I toured Europe twice with the Ricks College Folk Dance Team.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? The think that I love that is different about education from when I was a student is that students are encouraged to make mistakes a lot more now. I love that we can value all the efforts that we make and use the reflection of our actions to grow. We can’t learn by standing still, so we encourage students to just try and then we can revise, and revise again. Learning is all about making mistakes.